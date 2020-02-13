hurricane laura

Houston forecast: Few storms today and rain band moves in Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Laura continues to move northward across Louisiana into Arkansas.

Rain chances will increase this afternoon as a band of showers tries to develop west to east across the region and ease southward this evening. Another rain band is expected to move in tomorrow which could bring more rain our way.

The circulation from Laura will push moisture back into our area on Friday. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible. As Laura continues to move away, our chances for rain this weekend will go down and temperatures will go up.

Temperatures will be on the rise this afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values are expected to exceed 100 degrees today. Tomorrow, we could experience heat index values closer to 106-107 degrees.

LAURA POSITION AND TRACK




RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

