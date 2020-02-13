Weather

A few showers this weekend, even more rain next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More storms are in the forecast over the next 10 days, especially after the weekend. Even if you didn't get the rain yesterday, you'll get to enjoy the chances day after day.

Lingering moisture will bring us a smaller round of scattered storms this weekend, with your rain chance is at 30%. Once again, locations south of I-10 will be most favored for the rain. Houston's best chance will come between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then we should be rain-free by the evening. Where it doesn't rain, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s.

Sunday's rain chance will drop to 20% as the deeper moisture moves on, but another big surge in tropical moisture arrives Monday and sticks around for Tuesday. A third surge of tropical moisture should impact us late next week, and we'll need to watch this particular tropical wave for the potential to develop into a stronger area of low pressure before reaching Texas. At this time we believe it will most likely just bring us scattered heavy downpours, but with warm Gulf waters and light wind shear, we cannot rule out development into something more. Our weather team will continue to keep you calmly informed and aware of what the tropical wave is expected to do in the days ahead.



