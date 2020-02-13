A few Labor Day storms, front next week may stall north

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another warm and humid start will give way to a hot Labor Day afternoon, we have high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms will likely fire up during peak heating as well, so if you have any outdoor plans be sure to stay weather-aware. Any storm would likely be slow moving, so some localized street flooding is possible.We are watching for a potential cold front to move into Texas midweek. There's still some question as to whether or not the front will push through SE TX or stall just north. If the front moves through our area, we could experience lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s...possibly in the upper 70s. We would also see a nice humidity break. If the front stays north of the area (which is looking increasingly likely), we will be looking at lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s/low 90s with humid conditions. An upper level low will determine how far this front will make it through. Latest models have been more likely to stall the front to our north, so our current forecast reflects the warmer side of the outcomes.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.