A few downpours today, eye on the Gulf this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll get one more day of widely scattered downpours before the rain chance drops below 20% Friday and Saturday. There will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere today to produce widely scattered downpours, especially before 5pm.High temps will likely reach into the low to mid 90s, above the average high of 91.Our rain chance drops below 20% for Friday and Saturday as we watch a tropical low move into the Gulf.Moisture wrapping around this broad circulation could bring us a boost in rain chances as early as Sunday. We will also need to monitor this low for possible tropical development given that we are in peak hurricane season. For now, it's just something to stay aware of while we wait for better data from the Hurricane Hunters, who are scheduled to fly into it this afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.