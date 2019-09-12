Weather

A few downpours today, eye on the Gulf this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll get one more day of widely scattered downpours before the rain chance drops below 20% Friday and Saturday. There will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere today to produce widely scattered downpours, especially before 5pm.

High temps will likely reach into the low to mid 90s, above the average high of 91.

Our rain chance drops below 20% for Friday and Saturday as we watch a tropical low move into the Gulf.

Moisture wrapping around this broad circulation could bring us a boost in rain chances as early as Sunday. We will also need to monitor this low for possible tropical development given that we are in peak hurricane season. For now, it's just something to stay aware of while we wait for better data from the Hurricane Hunters, who are scheduled to fly into it this afternoon.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown
ABC13's The Midday
How to watch the Houston Democratic debate on ABC
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
13 Investigates: Who's funding 2019 Houston mayor race
A look back at Tom Abrahams top political moments
Houston mom accused of burning, choking and drugging her own kids
Show More
Andrew Yang, Sen. Ted Cruz may have basketball battle in H-Town
Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico
Houston Democratic debate: Road closures you need to know
Self-proclaimed psychic scams Houston woman out of $1.6M
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
More TOP STORIES News