Weather

A few afternoon showers. Fog returns tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw some dense fog this morning across parts of the area, but much of it has lifted. We are still seeing some fog closer to the coast which is why the Dense Fog Advisory has been extended for our coastal areas until noon Monday.



Monday will also bring a chance for a few showers... we are looking at about a 30% chance of rain so showers will be very hit or miss. Once the rain ends, areas of fog will once again form over our coastal counties and push north. Some areas may see dense fog Tuesday morning.

Rain chances go up as we head into Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. This front should roll through Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This will cool us down for the second half of the week.

Rain chances continue to rise Wednesday and Thursday as more disturbances roll over our area. We should dry out heading into Friday and will start to slowly warm up over the weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros season ticket holder sues team for $1 million
Large fire erupts after gas line rupture in Corpus Christi
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Dickinson woman found days after reported missing
Flight lands in Texas with Coronavirus quarantine patients
J.J. Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Show More
Introducing the Localish Network!
'I feel like a hero': Man finds Houston boy in Amber Alert
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
More TOP STORIES News