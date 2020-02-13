A few afternoon showers. Fog returns tonight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw some dense fog this morning across parts of the area, but much of it has lifted. We are still seeing some fog closer to the coast which is why the Dense Fog Advisory has been extended for our coastal areas until noon Monday.Monday will also bring a chance for a few showers... we are looking at about a 30% chance of rain so showers will be very hit or miss. Once the rain ends, areas of fog will once again form over our coastal counties and push north. Some areas may see dense fog Tuesday morning.Rain chances go up as we head into Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. This front should roll through Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This will cool us down for the second half of the week.Rain chances continue to rise Wednesday and Thursday as more disturbances roll over our area. We should dry out heading into Friday and will start to slowly warm up over the weekend.