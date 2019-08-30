Weather

A drier and hotter weather pattern is expected for the holiday weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With drier air moving in, we saw fewer storms on Thursday. That trend will continue right through Labor Day.

The rain chance won't be zero but it will be 20% or less. Temps will reach for the upper 90s as we approach the second half of the weekend.

EMBED More News Videos

The wild winds and pelting rains outside Shell Plaza kept many workers inside as severe weather took aim during rush hour traffic.



After the long holiday weekend is over, expect more hot, mainly dry weather. A huge dome of high pressure will not only keep us dry and hot, it'll do a good job of keeping Dorian away from us.

SEE MORE: High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom says son kicked out of school over social media post
Man accused of killing couple to avoid murder trial testimony
Texans close preseason against NFC champion L.A. Rams
Snow White soothes boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
Possible scenarios for the Texans and Jadaveon Clowney
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Labor Day
Show More
Thieves steal mail from 90 mailboxes in Willowbrook area
Crews searching for missing elderly woman in Montgomery Co.
Child sex assault suspect arrested in Baytown
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
More TOP STORIES News