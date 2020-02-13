A couple of chilly mornings before a warm up

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to be a cold sunrise in Houston. With a clear sky, light winds, and very dry air in place, temperatures will easily start in the 40s across most of Southeast Texas Tuesday morning.Sunshine will warm temps into the mid 70s during the afternoon under a perfectly clear sky.Gorgeous weather looks to continue throughout most of the work week. Overall, it will be a great week to spend outdoors, just be mindful of the seasonal allergens ragweed and cedar tree pollen.Moisture should start to return over the weekend bringing back a slight chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will turn milder with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.Our next cold front looks to arrive Sunday night or Monday morning, bringing a round of scattered showers and more pleasant weather to kick off Thanksgiving week.At this time Thanksgiving Day looks to be mild here in Houston with a low around 60 and a high close to 80.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.