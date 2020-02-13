A couple more sunny days before storms return this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you loved the weather Tuesday, then you'll fall in love all over again Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll start off chilly in the upper 40s then warm into the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Travis also says there's a great opportunity to see the Moon aligned with the planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars before sunrise.Starting Thursday the Gulf breeze will return, but you really won't start to feel much of an increase in humidity until Friday. That's also when clouds will return in earnest along with a chance for isolated showers.By Saturday it will feel warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. On Sunday our next cool front will blow in with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front won't have as much cool air behind it, but it should help keep the 90s away for several more days.Another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday, but details are difficult to pin down this far in advance.