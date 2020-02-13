A cool front and a cold front bring better rain chances

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We need rain to help reverse the expanding drought, and help is on the way this week.Tuesday will start mostly dry and cool with lows in the 50s. Stronger southerly winds will bring back milder temperatures and a 20% chance of brief passing showers.Another cool front will reach us Wednesday morning with a continued 30% chance for showers. This front sets the stage for a pleasant Thanksgiving Day with a low in the 50s and a high in the 70s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Thanksgiving night, but chances are looking slim right now.A large weather system moving into Texas Friday could bring strong thunderstorms to Houston followed by cooler, wetter weather for the weekend. It now looks like Saturday will be mostly wet with widespread showers off and on throughout the day as temperatures hover in the 60s. Rain could continue into Sunday morning as temperatures continue to fall. We should dry out Sunday afternoon and Monday, allowing temperatures to get even colder at night. After afternoon highs in the 60s, we expect lows in the 30s next Tuesday. If that verifies, it would be Houston's first morning in the 30s since February 28th.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.