Grab your warm winter coat before you head out this morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says wind chill readings are near freezing with winds still in the 15-25 mph range. Clouds will partially block out the sun this morning, then sunshine will warm temps into the mid 50s.Travis says to cover up the your cold-sensitive plants before going to bed tonight. A light freeze and frost is possible tonight, especially outside the more urbanized areas of Houston.Temps will warm significantly Thursday and Friday in advance of a powerful storm system expected to move into the plains. That system could bring strong thunderstorms to Texas Friday and Friday night. Travis says once this weather system clear the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.