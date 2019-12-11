A cold but mostly clear night to see 2019's last full moon

Have you seen the large cloud of smoke south of Houston? Based on satellite it appears to be coming from or near the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson County. We are awaiting confirmation on the source. 📷: Kelli Ramirez, Fuqua Park and Ride off the Gulf Freeway. pic.twitter.com/PAenMqyy1q — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mostly clear sky will give us cold temps in the 30s and a beautiful view of the last full moon of the decade. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says patchy frost is possible by sunrise, especially north of Houston. You might also wake up to see a hazy sunrise caused by smoke from prescribed burns in Chambers and Jefferson Counties.A little more cloud cover on Thursday will slow down our warming, but we should still get back into the 60s during the afternoon.Friday and Saturday look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 70s. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday with isolated rain showers possible before our next strong cold front rolls through Monday.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the air behind our next cold front looks to be even colder than what we're experiencing now, possibly dropping temps to near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.