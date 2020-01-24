Weather

A clear sky will lead to a cold Friday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds have cleared and that means cold temperatures by sunrise. You'll wake up to readings in the upper 30s to the north, and low to middle 40s in the south. Friday afternoon will be completely sunny with mild temps in the 60s.

Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few showers late in the day. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain and a few thunderstorms.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
