one minute weather

A chilly and breezy Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Increasing winds behind a cold front and another shot of cool air making for a chilly Wednesday.

How windy will it get with tonight's cold front?


Wind gusts will range from 25-35 mph through Wednesday afternoon, which is about 10 mph lower than the wind gusts we experienced Sunday.

Will this front bring us a freeze?


Yes! We should be prepared to provide warm shelter for pets and cold-sensitive plants Wednesday night as temperatures dive into light freeze territory by Thursday morning. Given the wet ground, we also expect a widespread frost by sunrise Thursday.

When will the next two weather systems impact us?


The first one will reach us late Friday and bring rain and breezy conditions primarily on Saturday. After that, we're trying to pin down the details of a weather system impacting us a day or two before Christmas. That means there could be rain showers and breezy conditions on Christmas Eve. It also means there's a good chance it will be colder by Christmas morning.

