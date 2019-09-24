4 therapy horses stolen from field during Imelda, owner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kimberly Stanley walks through an empty field in southwest Houston, where four of her horses use to live.She says they were taken sometime between Wednesday and Friday last week."During (Tropical Storm Imelda), my brother didn't tie them up like we normally would," said Stanley.Remnants of Imelda ripped through the Houston area and was compared to Hurricane Harvey two years ago.Stanley says whoever took them cut the wire fencing around their property and pulled it back to lead the horses out. Her family has had horses for nearly 20 years, using them for therapeutic purposes for the community."We know that these have to be individuals familiar with horses," said Stanley. "They're not scared of them."They've spent more than $20,000 on the horses, Stanley said. Although they say it's not about the money, it's simply about getting a part of their family back."This is devastating, not only to myself and my brother, but also devastating to other people in the community," she said. "We really want them to be treated right. We hope whoever has them, that they feel the same about the horses that my family feels."Police say they're investigating and ask anyone with information to call the department's major crimes division.Stanley says there's also a reward for the horses to be returned.