LAURA POSITION AND TRACK

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four tropical waves are developing in the Atlantic, and while we aren't immediately concerned about any of them, they do need to be watched. The most likely of the areas to develop is currently located off the eastern seaboard and will move northeast through the Atlantic away from the United States.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.