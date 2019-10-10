30-degree temperature drop is coming tomorrow

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're going to experience almost every season between Thursday and Friday. It'll feel like summer Thursday with a humid morning and highs around 90. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will top 96 degrees.A stronger cold front will blow in Friday dropping temperatures in Houston from the low 80s in the morning to the 50s by Friday evening. Even though it will feel like a warm summer morning, you'll want to take a jacket with you before leaving for work and school as temperatures will fall quickly behind the front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are also possible along the front, especially Friday morning.Temperatures Saturday will start off in the chilly 50s and have a tough time climbing out of the 60s. Sunday will start off in the 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf.Next week the pattern will turn stormier over Texas, and we currently have a 40% chance of thunderstorms starting Monday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.