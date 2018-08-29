HEAT

Enchanted Rock State Park warning dog-owners after heat-related canine deaths

3 dogs die at Enchanted Rock State Park amid high temps

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are sending a warning to people set to visit Enchanted Rock State Park with their pets.

In the last week, three dogs died from heat-related illnesses while visiting the recreation area in Fredericksburg, just west of Austin.

The park last month tweeted that the area is 133 degrees. It urged followers to "pace yourself in the Texas heat."

Two of the dogs died on the same day and a third perished a different day.

It is unclear if the pets had the same owners, or if there is a possibility of animal cruelty charges.

