Three dogs died of heat stroke @GoEnchantedRock in the last week. Please read through these tips & consider leaving your beloved pets home in very hot weather. Surface temps on trails are much hotter than air temps. #toohotfordogs #txwx pic.twitter.com/e6o8zPU1uC — Texas State Parks (@TPWDparks) August 27, 2018

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are sending a warning to people set to visit Enchanted Rock State Park with their pets.In the last week, three dogs died from heat-related illnesses while visiting the recreation area in Fredericksburg, just west of Austin.The park last month tweeted that the area is 133 degrees. It urged followers to "pace yourself in the Texas heat."Two of the dogs died on the same day and a third perished a different day.It is unclear if the pets had the same owners, or if there is a possibility of animal cruelty charges.