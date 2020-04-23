3 dead at least 20 people hurt after tornado rips through Polk County

RADAR MAPS:

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were killed and 20-30 people were injured in Onalaska after a massive tornado ripped through the area, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.The large and damaging tornado touched down just north of Lake Livingston Wednesday evening.According to Polk County Office of Emergency Management the hardest hit area was Onalaska in the subdivisions of Yaupon Cove, Texas Acres, Canyon Park, Tree Farm Tracks, Kickapoo Estate, Triple Creek, Rocky Creek, Pine Harbor, Paradise Acres 1, 2 & 3, and Creekside.In the video above, an ABC13 viewer captured the tornado as he was driving on Highway 59 near Seven Oaks, just east of Onalaska. That's where there have been multiple reports of significant home damage.The man who captured the video said it was the biggest tornado he's ever chased.Meanwhile, Onalaska schools have since lost power. Those needing shelter are being asked to go to the Dunbar Gym in Livingston for shelter services.Shelters have been established at the Onalaska Junior and Senior High Schools.The National Weather Service plans on sending out a survey team to see the extent of the damage and determine how strong the tornado was.Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement following reports of the storm damage."My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado," said Abbott. "The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather."SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.