ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

2018 Hurricane Outlook: NOAA predicts 5 to 9 hurricanes this year

EMBED </>More Videos

The first named storm of the season, Alberto, could be forming in the central Gulf of Mexico later this week.

By
NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, just released their outlook for the upcoming hurricane season.

The federal agency, which oversees the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service, expects 10 to 16 tropical storms to develop in the Atlantic basin this year. Of these storms, five to nine could develop into hurricanes, and one to four could strengthen into major hurricanes with winds over 110 mph.

These numbers are slightly above the long-term seasonal averages.

Of course, what really matters is not how many storms develop but where they make landfall. And there's no way to forecast that months in advance. That's why we need to prepare ahead of time, no matter how many hurricanes are expected.

Last year was a very active season with 17 tropical storms, 10 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes. It was a catastrophic year with over $280 billion in damage, mostly caused by Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The first name on the list, Alberto, could be forming in the central Gulf of Mexico later this week. At this time, it's expected to track toward the eastern half of the Gulf, missing southeast Texas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormhurricane harveyhurricane irmaABC13 hurricane guide
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2018 hurricane season forecast
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
Prepare for hurricane season with these tips
Houston Humane Society hosting hurricane prep clinic for pets
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
More ABC13 hurricane guide
WEATHER
Cat 5 Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News