2 storm systems impact Houston over the next 4 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two major weather systems are blowing through the country and impacting Thanksgiving travel weather. The first one brought cool, fresh air to Houston. The second weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to southeast Texas Saturday.Northerly winds will usher in a day of pleasant fall temps with highs around 70. We can expect sunshine to break through the clouds with great travel weather in our part of Texas.Thanksgiving Day will be nearly a carbon copy of today with partly sunny skies, a chilly start, and seasonal afternoon temps.Friday will bring more warm, humid, and breezy conditions ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Saturday. This front could bring scattered strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday. While it's possible some of the storms could be severe, it's too soon to get specific on who will be impacted, so stay weather aware after you've had your fill of turkey and pie.