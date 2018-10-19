EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: 2 Pacific storms could drench Texas next week

The Atlantic has gone quiet, but now we need to watch the Pacific.

The Gulf and Atlantic are quiet, but we still need to keep an eye on the tropics. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this is the time of year when storms in the Pacific can curve toward Texas, leading to widespread rains and flash-flooding in Texas.

There are now two systems developing with 80% odds of becoming tropical depressions or tropical storms. Travis says moisture from both of them will likely get scooped up by strong jet stream winds and blown toward Texas next week. All this moisture will combine forces with a cold front, potentially dumping several inches of rain over rivers that are already swollen in the Lone Star State.

Right now, the window for unsettled weather will open on Monday and close on Thursday. Wednesday is still the most likely day for widespread rains to occur across Texas.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters and push storms away from us.
