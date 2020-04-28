2 new tropical waves are showing signs of development

eye on the gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Laura may now be far way from the Gulf coast, but a large band of moisture associated with Laura will bring soaking storms from southeast Texas to southern Louisiana Friday. This could hamper recovery efforts as the slow-moving thunderstorms drop a quick 1-3" of rain.

Meanwhile, two new tropical waves are developing in the Atlantic, and while we aren't yet concerned about either one, they do need to be watched. Both are at a low enough latitude that they could eventually track toward the Gulf of Mexico as waves typically do at this time of hurricane season.

LAURA POSITION AND TRACK



