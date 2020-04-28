2 new areas to watch for potential development in the Gulf

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are monitoring two tropical disturbances that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico next week, and we're confident that at least one of them will bring us a chance for scattered tropical downpours.That particular disturbance is over the eastern Gulf and only has a low (30%) chance of developing as it tracks close to the Texas coastline. It will likely bring us scattered downpours as early as Sunday afternoon, but more likely on Monday and Tuesday.The second disturbance is currently over the Bahamas with a medium (60%) chance for development over the next five days. We are less confident this one will bring any impacts to Texas, but we'll have to watch it since we cannot rule it out at this time.We aren't overly concerned about either one of these for now, but we will be keeping a watchful eye on them as they move generally westward in the days ahead.Meanwhile, Paulette and Rene continue to spin safely away from land over the Atlantic. Neither of these storms will threaten the Gulf Coast.A large tropical wave just departed Africa, and it has a high (90%) chance for development over the next 5 days. Because this one is tracking farther south than the waves that became Paulette and Rene, it should generally track westward toward the Caribbean, and we cannot rule out eventual impacts to the Gulf of Mexico at this time. If it were to ever enter the Gulf, impacts would be 10-15 days from now, so it's nothing to worry about at this time. You'll just want to stay aware of what it's doing just in case.Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred are the remaining names on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list.We have already tied the record for the most named storms through the end of September, and we still have three weeks to go. If we run out of names, we will move on to using the letters of the Greek alphabet. The only time that's happened was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.