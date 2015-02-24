Poodle that protected girl from pit bull gets to go home

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- We have a great update on the poodle named 'Bobo' who took on a pit bull to protect his family.

Bobo is expected to be released from the vet Tuesday and that's thanks in part to you, our viewers. So many of you reached out on social media, wanting to help after we told you about Bobo's serious injuries and his owners' tough financial situation.

Donations have reached $6,000 and are still coming in. Some of our viewers even dropped off treats at the vet.

Bobo will soon be enjoying those treats at home.
