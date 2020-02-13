one minute weather

2 cold fronts before Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a cold start with temperatures in the 30s this morning (and Conroe dropping to 29!) we are gradually warming up and will reach the mid 60s by this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to increase, especially during the afternoon as an approaching warm front brings more moisture and a low chance of showers Friday evening. Rain chances really blossom Saturday as our next cold front arrives.

When will it rain in Houston on Saturday?


Widely scattered showers are expected during the morning ahead of the cold front, but the best chance for rain will be occur along the front, which is expected to pass through Houston during the early afternoon.

Will there be any severe thunderstorms?


Severe weather looks unlikely, but there will be some thunderstorms along the cold front that could produce loud rumbles of thunder and briefly heavy rainfall.

How much rain will I get?


Rain totals will generally be an inch or less, but there could be isolated neighborhoods that pick up 2" of rain underneath the heavier thunderstorms.

How cold will it get behind Saturday's front?



Because this is a Pacific front, it won't be nearly as cold as the last few days. Look for sunshine and seasonal temperatures Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?


Another cold front should arrive just before Christmas Eve, which should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time we are expecting a cold morning in the 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon in the 50s.

