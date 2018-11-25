WEATHER

Winter storm wreaks havoc on holiday travel, over 180 flights canceled

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago weather: Winter storm wreaks havoc on holiday travel (1 of 2)

Chicago weather: Winter storm wreaks havoc on holiday travel, over 180 flights canceled

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 9 a.m. Monday. Rain will turn to snow Sunday with several inches of accumulation expected.

By and Mark McGinnis
CHICAGO, Illinois --
As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 189 flights were canceled at O'Hare airport and 16 flights were canceled at Midway in Chicago.

Airlines are advising travelers to check on their flights before heading to the airport. Many airlines are also waiving fees for flight changes.

Both Chicago airports will be swamped with holiday travelers trying to get home.

About 260,000 passengers will make their way thru O'Hare, and 90,000 traveled thru Midway.

AAA predicted over 54 million Americans traveled this year for Thanksgiving, which is an increase from last year.

In Illinois, 2.5 million people are driving and hundreds of thousands are flying.

The biggest concern passengers need to worry about is this impending storm.

It will start as rain then change to snow, some areas may see eight inches of snow or more. The storms will pass in the overnight hours which could mean a lot of delays and cancellations.
The heaviest snow is expected to come with snowfall between 10 and 12 inches. Between four and six inches of snow are likely downtown.

A lakeshore flood warning has also been issued due to elevated water levels and high winds.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecastthanksgivingholidaytraveltrafficsnowwinterCook CountyKane CountyDuPage CountyLake CountyLake County Indiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cold front today brings much colder temps Monday
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Texas A&M, LSU play 7 overtimes until Aggies win
FROM SPRING TO WINTER
Containment reaches 100 percent on historic California blaze
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westheimer
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas
Ray Hill, Houston icon and civil rights activist, dies at 78
Recovery continues 2 years after HS football brain injury
Show More
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
Even during dark times, McNair's family stayed by his side
16-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver while riding bike
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
These custom license plates were rejected by Texas DMV
More News