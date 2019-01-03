WEATHER

18-year-old rescued after car hydroplanes off Hwy 288 and lands in ditch

An 18-year-old driver says her car skidded off the road after someone cut her off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-year-old driver is okay after her car hydroplaned on the South Freeway and then landed in a ditch.

Shyla Smith told Eyewitness News that she was on the freeway at Reed Road around 11:20 p.m. when someone cut her off.

Shyla says she slammed on her brakes and her Ford Focus skidded off the road.

"And I was trying to brake, and I hydroplaned in the ditch. My life flashed before my eyes. I was scared," Shyla said.

Shyla called her mother, who rushed to the scene.

"My heart just stopped until I saw her wave. I saw her hand, and I knew she was okay. I was able to breathe," her mom Rochelle Smith told ABC13.

Another driver saw the crash and helped Shyla out of the car.

Her mom says in a way that she's glad her daughter learned this lesson, adding that she wants it to be a reminder to adjust how you drive on wet roads.

