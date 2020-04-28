eye on the gulf

Meet Nana: 14 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are keeping a close eye on the tropics. We currently have Tropical Storm Nana, Tropical Depression 15, and a tropical wave with a medium chance of development that is moving off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday morning. Nana is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves west towards Central America. Nana should make landfall as a tropical storm Thursday near Belize or Honduras. Nana should weaken to a depression quickly after landfall.

Our next wave has organized and is now a tropical depression. It has the potential to become a tropical storm briefly. If it does, it would be named Omar. Currently it is just off the east coast and is moving away from the United States farther out into the Atlantic.

The last wave is still located over Africa but is expected to move into the Atlantic in the coming days. This wave has a medium chance of development in the next five days.

Although we don't see any immediate threats to the Gulf right now, we will be keeping a close eye on all of these systems.

We are heading into the peak of hurricane season, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place.


weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane

