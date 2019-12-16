1 dead from dangerous tornado outbreak across Louisiana

VERNON PARISH, Louisiana -- At least one death has been reported in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, amid dangerous storms on Monday, local authorities said.Images posted by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office show widespread damage including downed power lines and a tree fallen on top of a home.At least seven tornadoes have been reported in Louisiana and Mississippi. This is part of a major storm system stretching from the South, to the Midwest and into the Northeast.The storm already brought several inches of snow to Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Northeast.In New Jersey, Connecticut and Boston, 1 to 4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice is possible overnight into Tuesday.Tuesday morning, the heavy snow will stretch from Cleveland to Buffalo to Boston, making for a snowy morning commute. Dangerous ice will create very slick roads across central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and southern New England.