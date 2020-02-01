Sunny weekend, major temp swing next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5894384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Big changes are coming! Here's your full weekend forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here comes the sun! Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're in for a sunny weekend, and we should enjoy the mild temps and sunshine before a major cold front blows through next week.After a cold start, Saturday will be warmer than what we've seen in several days. Temperatures will climb out of the 30s and into the 60s with all that sunshine. Sunday looks even warmer with highs topping briefly around 70.A major weather change is expected after the weekend. A significant warm up will occur Monday and Tuesday ahead of a powerful cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb closer to 80. Travis says Tuesday's record high of 81 is in jeopardy of falling.A strong cold front will blow in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms are possible along the front Wednesday morning, then the temperatures will fall throughout the day. This cold front will bring in frigid air currently over northwest Canada, which should drop our temps into the 30s. It will turn cloudy and wet again behind this front, and with unusually cold air in the upper levels, wintry precipitation could make it deep into Texas. At this time we are forecasting a cold rain for Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.