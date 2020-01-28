Storms moving out, cold front moving in this evening

4PM RADAR: Heavy showers moving out of Houston, into Galveston. The sun is even poking out behind the rain. Cold front arrives this evening. We are live: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/c07SssUquK — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 28, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Showers and thunderstorms are clearing out of Houston as we head into the evening hours, but the roads are wet from the half inch to inch of rain that fell.A little fog could develop this evening ahead of a cold front moving through Houston around 9pm. Once the front passes, much drier air will move in, push out the rain and fog, and cool us off. Wednesday will be dry and cool with a few clouds overhead.Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should partially clear as we head into the weekend. Expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week ahead of a stronger cold front.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.