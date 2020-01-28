Weather

Storms moving out, cold front moving in this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Showers and thunderstorms are clearing out of Houston as we head into the evening hours, but the roads are wet from the half inch to inch of rain that fell.



A little fog could develop this evening ahead of a cold front moving through Houston around 9pm. Once the front passes, much drier air will move in, push out the rain and fog, and cool us off. Wednesday will be dry and cool with a few clouds overhead.

Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should partially clear as we head into the weekend. Expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week ahead of a stronger cold front.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of killing Austin mom indicted on capital murder
Head coach Bill O'Brien adds Houston Texans GM title
Astros and manager Dusty Baker finalizing deal, report says
Dusty Baker: Who is this winery-owning, veteran MLB manager?
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
CEO promises rebuilding help; reality harder to reach
Show More
Where's my refund? Here's how to check your status
Home invaders who pretended to be cops caught on video
Today marks 1 year since HPD raid that killed Houston couple
Meet the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School!
Special election that could begin power shift in Texas underway
More TOP STORIES News