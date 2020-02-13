Weather

Severe threat over as storms move out, clearing today!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The severe threat is over and Tornado Watch to our north has been canceled.
Now, the next 5 days actually look really nice!

Collin says a warm, dry wind from the west kicks in this afternoon. Temperatures will push into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon under a sunny sky, before a BIG cool down!

A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday will push our low temperatures down into the 40s for several mornings next week! You can expect mild, sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s for a few days.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus pandemic
Burglar stuck inside pipe screamed for help in SW Houston
Simone Biles shows off skills in handstand challenge video
Man stabbed while relieving himself in public
Coronavirus presents challenge for churches on Easter Sunday
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Show More
UK PM Boris Johnson out of the hospital
Churches across southeast Texas go virtual for Easter Sunday
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
QUARANTINE COOKING: Recipes that feed your family for multiple meals
ABC13's Morning News for April 12, 2020
More TOP STORIES News