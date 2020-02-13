Severe threat over as storms move out, clearing today!

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The severe threat is over and Tornado Watch to our north has been canceled.Now, the next 5 days actually look really nice!Collin says a warm, dry wind from the west kicks in this afternoon. Temperatures will push into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon under a sunny sky, before a BIG cool down!A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday will push our low temperatures down into the 40s for several mornings next week! You can expect mild, sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s for a few days.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.