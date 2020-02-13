Patchy fog gives way to warm afternoon and isolated rain

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may need extra time for your commute this morning. Collin says some patchy fog may become dense in spots, especially near the coast. This same pattern could repeat itself all the way through the end of the week.This afternoon, we could see breaks of sun with isolated showers popping up. Highs will near 80!It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible.Make it a great day!