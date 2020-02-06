It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drier air blowing in, it'll be cold Thursday with plenty of sunshine.Have your warm coat in the morning as temperatures will start just above freezing. Sunny but chilly weather will be around Thursday afternoon with highs around 50. High temps will make it back to near 70 Friday afternoon, and the mild air will stay around through the weekend.Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. A warm and stormy weather pattern looks to take hold for most of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.