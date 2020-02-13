Weather

Isolated storms Today, much more next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Repeated chances for showers and storms will be the trend for the week ahead.

Today, we'll see pop-up showers and thunderstorms, with the focus more on the heat and humidity (temps in the mid 90s with feels-like temps around 100 degrees), but a lucky few could still pick up a brief downpour. Rain chances pick up as we get in to next week.

A surge in tropical moisture arrives Monday and sticks around for Tuesday, which means rain chances are decent for both days. A third surge of tropical moisture should impact us late next week, and we'll need to watch this particular tropical wave for the potential to develop into a stronger area of low pressure before reaching Texas. At this time we believe it will most likely just bring us scattered heavy downpours, but with warm Gulf waters and light wind shear, we cannot rule out development into something more. As always our team will be monitoring the situation and will keep you calmly informed and aware of what the tropical wave is expected to do in the days ahead.

