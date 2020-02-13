Isolated severe storms moving southeast toward Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Isolated severe storms capable of producing wind gusts over 60 mph and quarter inch hail are moving rapidly southeast toward the I-10 corridor.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these storms will start to weaken as they approach the coast. Our northern counties will have the best chance of getting any rain and severe weather out of the front.Once the front moves through, it will bring more sunshine for the weekend, a bigger drop in humidity, and near average temperatures for late April. It will warm into the 80s during the afternoon, but the air should be pleasantly dry.We won't have to worry about any thunderstorms until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.These storms will form ahead of and along a cool front that should bring at least one more crisp morning in the 50s next week. Travis says there aren't many fronts like this left in the pipeline before summer. In fact, by next weekend lows will be near 70 with highs near 90 again.