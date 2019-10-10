HOUSTON WEATHER: Hot Thursday, big temp drop Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're going to experience almost every season between Thursday and Friday. It'll feel like summer Thursday with a humid morning and highs around 90. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will top 96-degrees.A stronger cold front will blow in Friday dropping temps in Houston from the low 80s in the morning to the 50s by Friday evening. Even though it will feel like a warm summer morning, you'll want to take a jacket with you before leaving for work and school as temperatures will fall quickly behind the front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are also possible along the front, especially Friday morning.Temperatures Saturday will start off in the chilly 50s and have a tough time climbing out of the 60s. Sunday will start off in the 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf.Next week the pattern will turn stormier over Texas, and we currently have a 40% chance of thunderstorms starting Monday.