DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Hector passing south of Hawaii, Debby no threat in the Atlantic

Travis Herzog brings you the latest tropical update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Subtropical Storm Debby has formed in the north-central Atlantic, but it will not threaten land. No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf or Caribbean this week, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a major hurricane is passing just south of the Hawaiian Islands.

In fact, a parade of storms has erupted in the eastern Pacific, which sometimes signals the Atlantic will become active a couple weeks later.

Hurricane Hector is will stay south of Hawaii, but it will bring rough surf to the Islands. It is rare for a hurricane to directly hit Hawaii. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Big Island.

Closer to Mexico, Hurricane John will swipe Cabo San Lucas with rain, then possibly absorb Kristy later this week.

So far this season four named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.

