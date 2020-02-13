Friday's cold front could help wash away the oak pollen

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warm, sticky weather will continue for the next few days, but a cold front arriving Friday could help cool us off and wash most of our oak pollen woes away.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the thunderstorms that popped up this afternoon are helping to clear out the sky this evening, making for a perfect opportunity to take the family outside and view the International Space Station fly over.Temperatures Wednesday morning will again start around 70, well above the average low of 53. With the sunshine breaking through the clouds, you can expect another afternoon in the 80s.That humid breeze will get even stronger Thursday ahead of a cold front arriving Friday. We expect the cold front to bring a line of heavy thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. It looks like some rain will linger behind the front into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. After the weekend, Travis says we will warm right back up into the 80s as the spring weather pattern takes hold.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.