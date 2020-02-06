Here's why your car is covered in a reddish-brown film today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A question many people are asking Thursday is, "Why is my car covered in a reddish-brown film after last night's rain?"Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog did some digging using satellite technology and discovered a dust cloud that originated over Zacatecas, Mexico.Strong winds powered by the winter storm blowing through Texas lofted the rusty colored soil over 10,000 ft. into the air.The strong winds blowing from the southwest transported that dust over Texas and toward Houston. The dust was then deposited onto your vehicle as a mix of rain and sleet and felt in last night's cold thundershowers.So, is it safe to wash your car now? Travis said you can go ahead, because the dust cloud has passed us by, but be aware that more storms are in the forecast next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.