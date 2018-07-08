The weather may be to blame for multiple fires in the Houston area this weekend.Houston Fire Deputy Chief Blake White says about 60 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 2000 block of Ojeman in the Spring Branch area."Upon arrival we had heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story apartment complex. Firefighters did a quick attack on it, it affected about six units," White said.No one was injured, but White says a resident's pet was lost in the fire.Storms were passing through the area when neighbors in Friendswood's West Ranch subdivision say they saw intense lightning."I heard a big loud crack, like it sounded like it was right outside my front door. I didn't think much of it. When I went upstairs, I was doing my own thing and about 10 minutes later, I heard smoke alarms going off," said neighbor Ryan Grafelman."The 911 caller said they heard the lightning and they heard the shutter, and felt the vibration and they looked out a few minutes after that and saw the house with smoke coming out of it," Battalion Chief Marc Faber with Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department said.Neighbors worried the family was inside, but say they learned they were all at the hospital with their newborn baby."It was a big relief because people knew the wife was pregnant for some time and they had a 4-year-old daughter and knowing nobody was in the house was very, very good," Grafelman said.While the family wasn't home during the Friendswood fire, their dog was. Firefighters say it was rescued safely when the initial first responders arrived on sceneFirefighters believe a lightning strike caused the fierce flamesInvestigators believe lightning also caused an apartment fire in the Cypress area, where 24 units were damaged, as well as a house fire in Montrose. The house is owned by popular Houston chef Bryan Caswell.@brit