Weather

Huntsville man dies after tree falls on his home during severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after strong storms sent a tree into his home early Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened in the 100 block of Samantha Lane around 3:15 a.m.

The 41-year-old man was in bed when the tree fell into the mobile home, according to Huntsville Police.

RELATED: Storms leave thousands in the dark across Houston

The man's wife and children were also inside the home when it happened, police said. They were not hurt.

Just a few miles to the northeast, at least one person was hurt when a tree fell onto another house, trapping people inside, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong storms moved across the area overnight, toppling trees and damaging homes and businesses across the region. Gusty winds and heavy downpours were reported as the storm moved south.

RELATED: Lightning obliterates chimney of Pearland home

SEE ALSO: Cooler weather expected after Wednesday storms
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhuntsvilletexas newswind damageweatherman killedstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightning obliterates chimney of Pearland home
9-year-old goes missing after taking out trash in SE Houston
LIVE: Houston mayor speaks on eve of Stay Home order ending
Missing college student killed during drug deal, documents state
Storms leave thousands in the dark across Houston
Today's cool front will bring back some sunshine
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
Harris County toll roads no longer free starting today
HPD searching for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
How you can score 100 lbs of free food in Cypress today
More TOP STORIES News