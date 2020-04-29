Huntsville man dies after tree falls on his home during severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after strong storms sent a tree into his home early Wednesday morning, police said.It happened in the 100 block of Samantha Lane around 3:15 a.m.The 41-year-old man was in bed when the tree fell into the mobile home, according to Huntsville Police.The man's wife and children were also inside the home when it happened, police said. They were not hurt.Just a few miles to the northeast, at least one person was hurt when a tree fell onto another house, trapping people inside, according to the National Weather Service.Strong storms moved across the area overnight, toppling trees and damaging homes and businesses across the region. Gusty winds and heavy downpours were reported as the storm moved south.