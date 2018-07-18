Water restrictions in place for League City residents

A water restriction is in place for residents in League City, while work is done in connection with the Gulf Freeway construction.Work crews are working on a water main as part of the I-45 widening project.Residents west of South Highway 3 are being asked to not water lawns or wash their vehicles until Thursday night at midnight, in order to conserve the city's water supply for essential needs, including firefighting capabilities.Residents who have questions are asked to call the League City Water Production Department at 281-554-1041.