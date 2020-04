A water rescue is underway for one of two kayakers in Dickinson Bay.The kayakers went into the water around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when their kayak flipped over. Both kayakers were not wearing their life jackets at the time.At least one kayaker was able to swim to a part of the bay and called 911. He was rescued and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.The search continues for the second kayaker.