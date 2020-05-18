Search underway for man after 4-wheeler flips in water off SH-288 at Orem

MAN MISSING IN WATER: Houston fire tells me the man helped 3 children out of the water (Sims Bayou) before he went under. They have been searching for almost an hour now for him. We are at 288/Orem. Latest tonight on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/E1DgE7uq04 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water rescue is underway after a man who was riding an ATV ended up in Sims Bayou near SH-288 at Orem.Family members at the scene told ABC13 a man and his wife, along with their three young children, were riding 4-wheelers on the hill alongside the road before ending up in the water.The man was able to get the woman and the three kids out of the water before he went under. Search and rescue crews are working the area to find the man.Their 4-wheelers have also been found at the scene.