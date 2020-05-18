Search underway for man after 4-wheeler flips in water off SH-288 at Orem

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water rescue is underway after a man who was riding an ATV ended up in Sims Bayou near SH-288 at Orem.

Family members at the scene told ABC13 a man and his wife, along with their three young children, were riding 4-wheelers on the hill alongside the road before ending up in the water.



The man was able to get the woman and the three kids out of the water before he went under. Search and rescue crews are working the area to find the man.

Their 4-wheelers have also been found at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwater rescuesearch and rescuemissing man
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Montgomery Co.
Pizza Hut worker shot multiple times in 'senseless' robbery
1 dead, 2 injured in attack in San Leon
North Shore QB Dematrius Davis, Jr. announces commitment
Temperatures to climb into the 90s next week
2 injured in Crystal Beach shooting during Go Topless Jeep event
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
Show More
HISD reschedules mass food distribution event at NRG to Monday
ABC13 viewers across the U.S. help out-of-work dad
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
More TOP STORIES News