Officials work to recover upside down car found in Brays Bayou

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second water recovery is underway after Houston firefighters called off a rescue Monday morning along Brays Bayou.

The Houston Fire Department was called to the Alief area where a car was found upside down in fast-moving water.

Video above shows fire officials attempt to recover the car from the water on Alief Clodine.

Officials say no one was in the car when they found it.

Houston police say the car crashed into the water around midnight. They say homeless people who were under the bridge saw two men jump out of the crashed vehicle.



Rescue personnel worked for about an hour earlier this morning upstream at the first water rescue, but they weren't able to locate anyone.

The original call came in just after 7 a.m. to the 6700 block of Cambridge Drive where it crosses the bayou in the Texas Medical Center.

Officials say initial reports were that a man was trying to stay above water at Almeda and MacGregor.

The rescue was called off because the water was moving too fast.

SEE ALSO: Houston man exploring bayou ends up in sewer line

Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.

WATCH: Houston TranStar cameras capture Houston firefighters on a water rescue call in Brays Bayou
Raw video from TranStar showed Houston firefighters navigating swift waters during a rescue call Monday morning.



The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.

