Water rescue called off on Brays Bayou

Rescue personnel worked for around 90 minutes in the water, but it wasn't clear who or what they may have been looking for.
The original call came in just after 7 a.m. to the 6700 block of Cambridge Drive where it crosses the bayou in the Texas Medical Center.
SEE ALSO: Houston man exploring bayou ends up in sewer line
Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.
WATCH: Houston TranStar cameras capture Houston firefighters on a water rescue call in Brays Bayou
Crews were working just south of the Hermann Park Golf Course.
The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Rescue boats in Brays Bayou now. HFD working a water rescue call, right now. You can see the bayou rushing with water. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/cJkaVaCh8d— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 24, 2020
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.