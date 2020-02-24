Water rescue called off on Brays Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters have called off their operations after they were called out for a water rescue along Brays Bayou Monday morning.

Rescue personnel worked for around 90 minutes in the water, but it wasn't clear who or what they may have been looking for.

The original call came in just after 7 a.m. to the 6700 block of Cambridge Drive where it crosses the bayou in the Texas Medical Center.

Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.

Crews were working just south of the Hermann Park Golf Course.

The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.

