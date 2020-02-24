Water rescue called off on Brays Bayou

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5963156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from TranStar showed Houston firefighters navigating swift waters during a rescue call Monday morning.

Rescue boats in Brays Bayou now. HFD working a water rescue call, right now. You can see the bayou rushing with water. ⁦@abc13houston⁩ pic.twitter.com/cJkaVaCh8d — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters have called off their operations after they were called out for a water rescue along Brays Bayou Monday morning.Rescue personnel worked for around 90 minutes in the water, but it wasn't clear who or what they may have been looking for.The original call came in just after 7 a.m. to the 6700 block of Cambridge Drive where it crosses the bayou in the Texas Medical Center.Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.Crews were working just south of the Hermann Park Golf Course.The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.