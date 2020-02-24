Water rescue called off on Brays Bayou near Hermann Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters have called off their operations after they were called out for a water rescue along Brays Bayou Monday morning.

Rescue personnel worked for about an hour after a call about a man in the water. Crews spotted the man trying to stay above the surface at Almeda and MacGregor.

Crews were not able to locate the man and called off the search due to the fast moving water.

Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.

The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.

