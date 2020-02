Water rescue called off on Brays Bayou near Hermann Park

EMBED >More News Videos Raw video from TranStar showed Houston firefighters navigating swift waters during a rescue call Monday morning.

Rescue boats in Brays Bayou now. HFD working a water rescue call, right now. You can see the bayou rushing with water. ⁦@abc13houston⁩ pic.twitter.com/cJkaVaCh8d — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters have called off their operations after they were called out for a water rescue along Brays Bayou Monday morning.Rescue personnel worked for about an hour after a call about a man in the water. Crews spotted the man trying to stay above the surface at Almeda and MacGregor.Crews were not able to locate the man and called off the search due to the fast moving water.Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.