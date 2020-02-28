water main break

Houston's boil notice still in effect Saturday, but water pressure normalized

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an update Saturday morning, the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management said the boil water order for the area is still in effect.

On Friday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner extended the notice until 7 a.m. Saturday, but the order was not lifted.



The test results are still pending, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will determine when the notice is lifted.

Houston was placed under the notice after a major water main break Thursday that affected the water for about half of the city's residents.

Work on the water main break will continue into the weekend, with hopes to have water running through the line again by Tuesday.

Turner said despite the continued boil water order, water pressure is fully restored throughout the city.

He expects all schools and businesses to be able to return to regular hours and operations by Monday.

Turner wrote in a tweet that the water was tested at 5 a.m. on Friday. The results are supposed to take at least 15 to 16 hours to come back.



Mayor Turner issued the advisory urging residents to boil water before use after a major water main break Thursday morning flooded the East 610 Loop and prevented many cars from passing through.

City officials said the water line that burst provides water to 40-50 percent of Houston residents.


MAP: City of Houston's boil water notice

BOIL WATER NOTICE: A map provided by the City of Houston shows the areas affected (shaded yellow) in the water advisory after a line break just off the East Loop.



By Friday evening, all exits at Clinton and East Loop were reopened. Clinton was open in both directions but reduced to one lane between the East Loop and Coast Guard.

Many schools were closed Friday.

ABC13 spoke with environmental toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, also known as "Houston's Tox-Doc" about questions the public might have about why boiling water is necessary, how to properly do it and when it is needed.
