Thousands of gallons of oil illegally buried next to Crosby canal, constable says

Environmental crimes unit on scene serving search warrant where it appears thousands of gallons of oil have been illegally buried. Leaking into nearby waterway. 1000 block Church St., Crosby.

Investigators digging for source of contamination. Oil discovered as far as a quarter-mile west on Church Street and 655 feet to the south.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the Crosby area where authorities believe thousands of gallons of oil have been buried illegally, impacting a nearby waterway.Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's office first revealed the investigation early Friday afternoon.According to Rosen, his environmental crimes unit is serving a search warrant in the 1000 block of Church Street, which is located next to the San Jacinto River Authority Canal.Pictures of the buried oil were posted to Rosen's Twitter account. Rosen tweeted investigators are digging for the source of the contamination, and that oil was found as far as a quarter-mile away.The exact amount of oil buried at the site was not immediately disclosed, as well as who may have buried it there.